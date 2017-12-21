Khloe Kardashian’s Workout: 6 Moves To Do Anywhere Over Holiday Break

She may be pregnant, but Khloe Kardashian is still our ultimate fit-spo this holiday season! See her go-to moves for staying in shape below.

The holidays are SO HARD because there is temptation everywhere, and you’re out of your normal routine. You’re probably traveling, maybe to another state, and don’t have your normal gym within walking distance. Luckily, you don’t need to go to the gym to stay in shape over the holidays. Khloe Kardashian is known for her amazing work out ethic and wrote on her app: “Going home for the holidays doesn’t have to ruin your workout routine. There are plenty of easy ways to keep up your sweat seshes! To keep in shape, I have a simple routine that I can do anywhere, whether I’m staying in a hotel or at someone else’s house. Check it out below!”

Start with 60 seconds of jump rope. This is seriously hard — it will get your heart racing! “Jumping rope is a quick way to get your heart rate up and it’s super easy to pack! If you don’t have one on hand, doing jumping jacks is a perfect alternative,” Khloe says. Then, do 25 squats. “With your feet hip-width apart and your back straight, squat down, keeping your knees in line with your feet. You can also try doing quick pulses to switch things up,” Khloe says.

Next, 20 lunges. “Keeping your upper body straight, step forward with one leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Then, push back up to your starting position and do the other leg. For weights, you can hold water bottles!”

60-Second Wall Sit. “Hold yourself against a wall with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle, like you’re really sitting in a chair.”

15 Push Ups. “With your hands slightly wider than shoulder-distance apart and your toes planted on the ground, lower yourself down until your arms are bent at a 90-degree angle. Then lift yourself up and repeat. Doing these on your knees is totally fine, too. Do what feels best for you!”

60-Second Planks. “Either with your hands on the ground or on your forearms (depending on what’s comfortable) and your toes planted, hold your body still with your hips slightly lifted for a full minute.”

Repeat this routine four times and you’ll have an amazing workout done in no time, with no equipment or gym needed!

