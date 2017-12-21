Khloe Kardashian Was Terrified She Might ‘Jinx’ Pregnancy By Announcing Too Early

Khloe Kardashian may have kept fans waiting for her big pregnancy reveal, but, turns out, it was for good reason! We found out exclusively she had a plan the whole time!

While Khloe Kardashian, 33, took her sweet time confirming she’s expecting her first child with BF Tristan Thompson, 26, there was actually a method to her madness all along! Turns out, the reality star needed to be 100 percent sure her pregnancy was healthy before she made the announcement. And even still, she was “nervous” about coming clean. At the same time though, she could not wait to share the news with fans. Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions! Click here to see pics of Khloe trying to hide her baby bump.

“ Khloe did not want to reveal her pregnancy until she was well into the pregnancy, past her first trimester and she was certain the baby was healthy,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This has always been her plan. She has been working so hard at becoming pregnant she did not want to share any news until she was certain she was not having a false start.” Our insider added that Khloe didn’t want to “jinx” her pregnancy, as she’s been “so patient for so long.” “ Khloe waited as long as she could to make the news public, she has been bursting at the seams waiting for the big reveal,” our source explained.

So why was Dec. 20 the chosen day after months of remaining silent? Apparently, Khloe finally felt ready once she talked things over with her doctor. “After receiving amazing news from her doctor that everything was going well, she wanted the holidays to be extra special, so she finally felt comfortable enough to share the news,” the insider dished. “It has been a wild, nervous, anxious ride for her and Tristan leading up to the announcement, but she is relieved she has finally come to a place where she feels comfortable enough to share the amazing news with her extended family, friends, and fans.”

Although news of Khloe’s pregnancy broke back in September, the star proceeded to hide under baggy clothing and behind large purses until she made the official announcement on her own terms. And while some fans felt offended by Khloe’s secrecy, she was only doing what she thought was best for herself and her little one. “ Khloe avoided breaking the news too early in the pregnancy because if, after struggling with fertility issues on their show, she had a false start pregnancy, she would be devastated,” our insider explained. “She was terrified about going public before everything was healthy and far enough along to be in a confident place for her and her baby.”

Ever since learning she was expecting though, Khloe has been overjoyed! “ Khloe has been positively glowing since she learned she was pregnant, and has never been happier in her entire life,” the source shared, adding that she and Tristan are not yet engaged. However, “they have been talking about making their family official,” the source said. “They both have strong family values and have agreed that an engagement and marriage is the next best step to happen soon!” Aw!

