Khloe Kardashian Refuses To Pull ‘A Kourtney’: Wants To Marry Tristan After Baby Arrives

Like her older sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is having her first baby without marrying the child’s father Tristan Thompson, 26. But unlike Kourtney, 38, who never wed the father of her three kids Scott Disick, 34, Koko wants to be a bride. “Khloe is ecstatic she is having a child and is in a great relationship, but one thing she isn’t going to do is have babies and not get married like Kourtney did with Scott. She learned a lot from that relationship and a lot of what not to do,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pics of Khloe and Tristan, here.

“So Khloe and marriage will happen soon. She just wants to lose her baby weight after giving birth and then all systems go for what she is interested in for 2018,” our insider adds. Her sis Kim, 37, did the same thing when she waited nearly a year after daughter North‘s June 2013 birth to tie the knot with Kanye West, 40. She got her famous hourglass curves back so she could wear a super tight and sexy wedding gown for their lavish Italian nuptials in May of 2014.

Khloe made it clear that her NBA star beau is more than just a baby daddy, as she gushed about her soul mate in her Dec. 20 pregnancy announcement on Instagram. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she captioned the black and white pic of her baby bump with the couple’s hands holding on to their future infant. Scott never gave Kourtey those kind of feels, so no wonder Khloe wants to tie the knot with Tristan.

