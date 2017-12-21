Is Meryl Streep Dead In ‘Mamma Mia’ Sequel? Fans Are Convinced After Wild Trailer Drops

The trailer for ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ has dropped, but Meryl Streep is…kind of not in it. Here’s why fans think her character Donna may have died!

Meryl Streep, 68, is probably the best part of Mamma Mia, and if she is dead in the sequel, we are going to be SO MAD. Alas, the new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel dropped today, Dec. 21, and Meryl’s character Donna is taken back in time — but most importantly, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is pregnant, and apparently going about it alone.

“I’m pregnant but I don’t know how to do this myself,” she admits to her mother’s best friends Rosie and Tanya. Meanwhile, Meryl’s character is referred to IN THE PAST TENSE, and most of the shots of present-day Donna are from the first movie. Why, universe??

Naturally, the Interwebs is taking the idea and running with it. “If donna is dead in mamma mia 2 then 2018 is cancelled,” one fan tweeted. “So…… We wait like 10 years for this sequel and you guys are telling me that Donna is DEAD??????? WTF,” another echoed. Yeah, same! See more photos from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Fortunately, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Dominic Cooper will return to reprise their roles from the beloved first film, and Cinderella‘s Lily James, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies and Cher — yes, really — will also star.

Check out more priceless fan reactions to the trailer (which you can watch above:)

I swear to God if Donna is dead I'm going to burn something — ❄ Mari 🔥 (@merlinsknight) December 21, 2017

1. You cannot kill Donna

2. Donna's mother is supposed to be dead https://t.co/OFDmqyaBlA — DUFF (@nanaisacr) December 21, 2017

Um they’re talking about Donna in past tense. Is she dead?? https://t.co/bklMPXMSfs — Amy (@amyavirga) December 21, 2017

So, is Donna dead? We’ll know on July 20, 2018!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meryl’s character is dead in the Mamma Mia! sequel? Or is it just hype?