Danny Masterson: Another Ex Alleges He ‘Repeatedly Raped’ Her — ‘I Stayed Quiet Long Enough’

A fifth woman just came forward accusing Danny Masterson, 41, of sexual assault. Actress Bobette Riales took to Twitter to claim her ex-boyfriend raped her multiple times. “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me,” she wrote on Dec. 20. “All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters.” Read her tweet below.

In her social media post, Bobette tagged Chrissie Bixler, who was the first woman to come forward alleging that the That 70s Show actor assaulted her while she was unconscious at least twice during their six year relationship. Chrissie responded to Bobette’s message, exclaiming how proud she is of Bobette for bravely coming forward. “You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice,” Chrissie wrote.

Bobette said her reason for coming forward was for the sake of justice and ensuring that other women don’t have to go through what she allegedly did. Steps have already started being taken against Danny due to the four other women’s accounts from the early 2000’s. Amidst the allegations against the actor, Netflix decided to write his character out of The Ranch. A statement from the streaming service announced that Dec. 4 was his last day with the company and production on the series will resume in 2018 without him. Danny’s rep released a statement following the news claiming that he is “very disappointed in Netflix’s decision” and that “from day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me.” The LAPD’s Rape and Homicide Division is also currently investigating alleged sexual assaults involving the actor.

