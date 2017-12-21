Celebs Kissing Under The Mistletoe: The Beckhams & More Stars Lock Lips For Christmas

From couples like David & Victoria Beckham to friends Taylor Swift and Lily Aldridge, tons of stars smooch under mistletoe in December. See the best Christmas kisses!

Ho, ho, ho, Merry Kissmas! The holiday season is all about spreading love and cheer, and our favorite celebs are certainly feeling the Christmas spirit! Couples like David and Victoria Beckham, and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard refuse to let Dec. 25 go by without rushing under some mistletoe to kiss each other!

On Christmas Eve 2015, David even enlisted the help of his son Brooklyn Beckham to take a sweet shot of him smooching the Spice Girls singer. “Kisses at Christmas are always the best ones… Kids took this picture of mum and dad obviously slightly … Merry Christmas,” he captioned his Instagram post. Jill and Derick couldn’t even wait until the holiday to start this year to lock lips under the festive plant. “That time of year when you look for as many opportunities to kiss under the mistletoe,” Derick captioned an adorable pic of him and Jill intertwined in a doorway.

But couples aren’t the only ones who find themselves planting a big one on someone they love. Last year, Taylor Swift found herself in the middle of her best friends Lily Aldridge and Abigail Anderson. While Tay was only being pecked on both cheeks, she made a kissing face toward the camera to send us all a little love. Khloe Kardashian also had a non-traditional experience on Dec. 26, 2016, when she opted to kiss Kourtney Kardashian‘s youngest son, Reign Disick on the cheek, resulting in one of the sweetest Kardashian holiday photos to date — which is saying something considering the family has spent all of December 2017 sharing adorable snippets from this year’s Christmas card!

Other stars like Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and more have spent the holiday season locking lips with those they love. See all the photos of celebrities kissing under the mistletoe in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite famous Christmas kiss? Which celebrity couple do you want to see under the mistletoe this year? Let us know!