Are Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Planning To Elope In Australia Over The Holidays?

Fans have been waiting for Miley Cyrus, 25, and fiancee Liam Hemsworth, 27, to tie the knot ever since they got back together in late 2015. The couple will be heading back to his native Australia — the place where they finally rekindled their love — after Christmas, so will they use the chance to elope? “Miley and Liam still have zero plans of having an actual wedding,” a source says Us Weekly. “They consider themselves married, but don’t want a full wedding right now.” Womp womp.

“Miley and Liam will spend Christmas together this year in Nashville,” the source close to The Voice coach told the publication. “After Christmas they’ll meet in Los Angeles and head down to Australia to spend time with Liam’s family. She’ll be taking a vacation down there for a while.” Aww! It was exactly two years ago that Miley appeared in Sydney with Liam and his family over New Years, sparking rumors that they had reconciled after splitting in 2013. Sure enough a month later her former engagement ring was back on her left hand. Liam’s 28th birthday is coming up on Jan. 13, 2018 so we’re sure he’d love to be able to spend it with his family and Miley back home in Australia.

It will definitely be a creative Christmas as these two are so good at knowing what to give each other for presents. “Miley usually makes a gift for Liam, a fun accessory or piece of art and then gets him something surfing-related that he’s had his eye on,” the source tells the mag. “Liam is so good at buying gifts for Miley, everything he gets her is always something she really loves, but he always outdoes her!” So true! On her 24th birthday he gave her a trippy multi-colored jewel ring on a big flat gold setting and even wrapped it in a rainbow bedazzled box covered in handmade cardboard unicorns. If that doesn’t say love, what does?

We can’t wait for the couple to share their epic Christmas pics with their fans, as they were so amazing and over the top for the holiday in 2016. The entire Cyrus clan (and Liam) dressed up in matching onesies on Xmas morning, and the couple had a blast also dressing like elves, reindeer and other festive costumes. It’s clear that both the Cyrus and Hemsworth clans love these two together so much and that’s it’s become a tradition to spend Christmas with her side and then New Year’s with his fam. What a perfect balance! See pics of Miley and Liam’s epic 2016 Christmas, here.

