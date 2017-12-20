Matt Lauer’s Betrayal Bonding Savannah & Hoda: Will They Host ‘Today’ Together In 2018?

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created a ‘friendlier’ atmosphere on set of ‘The Today Show,’ so much that Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are closer than ever!

Who will take over Matt Lauer‘s hosting duties on The Today Show after he was fired for alleged acts of sexual misconduct? — Well, Hoda Kotb, 53, seems to be the frontrunner, according to a new report from Life & Style magazine. Hoda, who was called on to temporarily step in after Lauer’s scandal broke, has reportedly forged a newfound alliance with longtime host, Savannah Guthrie, 45. “Savannah and Hoda never thought that they would be this close, but they’ve actually bonded over Matt’s betrayal and departure,” an NBC insider tells the mag. “Matt’s downfall has forged a deeper friendship between the two.” And, sources tell the mag that the show has been better off since Lauer, 59, was terminated.

On the day the news of Lauer’s firing broke, Savannah and Hoda were seated at the hosting desk to break the news to the world. During their emotional telecast, Savannah and Hoda both comforted each other and hugged as they too seemed to be in disbelief over Lauer’s alleged actions. “There’s been a lot of pressure on them,” a friend notes of Savannah and Hoda. “Savannah says Hoda has been her rock, basically helping her stay sane during a crazy time.”

The insider went on to gush over Hoda and Savannah’s dynamic, saying, “They’re the epitome of warm and congenial co-hosts. With Matt gone, they play off each other’s thoughts, sentences, and stories beautifully.”

Despite their strong exteriors, Hoda and Savannah are reportedly still coming to terms with the news. However, “Matt had to go,” the source says, adding that “Savannah and Hoda are better friends because of it — and their show is doing better than it was before. Privately, they’re proud of the success.” While this a report from the magazine, one thing has been confirmed to be true — The Today Show‘s ratings are up.

As of December 5, Today‘s numbers were up from the week prior, following Lauer’s termination. The NBC News program surpassed ABC’s Good Morning America that week among total viewers — a measure ABC usually dominates. Today averaged 4.9 million viewers, [an increase of 14 percent], and the show also rose to 1.7 million in the 25-54 news demographic. And, Matt is reportedly not taking the news of the program thriving without him, well.

A whole new world on set — “The atmosphere on set without Matt is a lot lighter — people feel like they can breathe,” the insider admits. “Now, it’s a friendlier feeling. No one is walking on eggshells.”

The future of Today — “Going forward, they are no longer initiating communication,” the source says. “It’s just tricky. They have fond feelings toward Matt, but they now know [about his inappropriate behavior.’ As women, that’s hard to reconcile.”

As of now, Hoda is temporarily taking over for Lauer. NBC has yet to announce who will permanently fill the hosting seat.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should take over Matt Lauer’s hosting duties?