Ben Driebergen: 5 Things To Know About The Ex-Marine & ‘Survivor’ Finalist

Ahead of the ‘Survivor’ finale, get to know frontrunner Ben Driebergen, who is one of the final five on season 35.

1. What was his journey like on ‘Survivor’? The contestants on season 35 were split up into three tribes: Heroes, Healers and Hustlers. Ben Driebergen was a member of the Heroes tribe, where he formed an alliance with Chrissy. After the tribe swap, he was the only Hero on the new Yawa tribe. However, since Yawa was so strong in challenges, he was able to avoid tribal council and made it to the merge. He teamed back up with Chrissy and other players to start eliminating the Healers, and immediately took control of the alliance. During a reward challenge, he formed a secret alliance with Lauren, Devon and Ashley, where he played the role of double agent, pretending to still be aligned with Chrissy and Ryan. Ben’s game exploded when Chrissy found out he crossed her AND he heard Lauren talking about voting him out, leaving him with no tight allies left in the game. At the next two votes, he played his hidden immunity idols to help him get his spot in the final five.

2. He was a marine. Ben was a member of the Heroes tribe because of his past in the United State Marines. He joined the Marines in 2003 and has served overseas in Iraq. Ben often talks about his time in the Marines on Survivor, and he emerged as a threat to win the show because his tribemates knew he’d have a good story to tell at the final tribal council. “I was a company honor man out of boot camp and school and loved what I did,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Certain things happen. You lose friends. The Marine Corps was a good experience, but it was also a bad experience.”

3. He’s married with kids. Ben married his wife in Texas and together, they have two kids: Wyatt is five and Gracie is three. He has credited his wife with saving his life after he returned home from the Marines. In his pre-show Q&A, Ben said his personal claim to fame is “being a good dad and husband.”

4. What are his hobbies? Ben lists his hobbies as circle track car racing, building and shooting guns, and camping with his family. Part of the reason he wanted to go on Survivor was to live on an island “with nothing.”

5. What skills does he have that make him a good ‘Survivor’ contestant? Ben credits his Survivor success to the hard times he’s gone through. “Because I have survived and overcome so many situations and met so many different people with different personalities, my social game is on point and my leadership skills have been tried, tested and proven,” he said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ben will win Survivor?!