LaVar Ball: 5 Things To Know About His Newly Launched Junior Basketball League

LaVar Ball has come up with a groundbreaking plan for a post-high school for-pay basketball league. We’ve got five things to know about the Junior Basketball League.

LaVar Ball, 50, has proven that as a businessman he thinks BIG! He’s announced plans to start his own basketball league to pay kids out of high school between $3,000 and $10,000 per month instead of the players heading off to play in the NCAA, which is the primary route for players ending up in the NBA. He wants to compete with the NCAA where the players are subject to a number of rules and eligibility issues and play for free, usually via athletic scholarships. Now LaVar has turned basketball on its head by giving top ranked high school kids the chance to play for pay and show off their skills for NBA scouts without being under the confines of NCAA regulations. Here are five things to know about the Junior Basketball League.

1. LaVar wants to pay the best high school basketball players in the country who don’t want to play college ball to play in the JBL.

If a student plays college hoops, they don’t get a paycheck. LaVar is offering them between $3K-$10K per month to play in the Junior Basketball League. He will fund the league through his Big Baller Brand.

2. LaVar’s already mapped out a ten-team league that he hopes to have play in NBA arenas.

He is on the scouting hunt for 80 players for his teams that will play in cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Atlanta.

3. La Var thinks he will have no problem filling his league with high-end high school recruits.

“Getting these players is going to be easy,” he told ESPN. “This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids.” Already a number of sports analysts are saying that if he can get a couple of five star recruits to play in the JBL instead of college ball, his league will provide serious competition to the NCAA for top high school players.

4. LaVar’s league will follow NBA rules instead of NCAA rules.

He says that the rules of his league will include 12-minute quarters and a pro 3-point line, just like in the NBA. That way his players will be ready for the big time straight out of the JBL. See pics of LaVar, here.

5. The league already has a logo and it’s a silhouette of his son, LA Lakers star Lonzo Ball.

The Junior Basketball League’s logo features an outline of Lonzo going in for a dunk with with a gold background and white stars on the left and the JBL logo in black and white on the right.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the JBL will be able to compete with the NCAA for top high school basketball recruits?