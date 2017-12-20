13 Of Our Favorite Shows That Were Cancelled Way Too Soon

‘Freaks and Geeks’. ‘Bunheads’. There’s nothing worse than when your favorite TV show gets cancelled too early. These 13 definitely should have gotten a second chance!

There’s something awful about a weekly comfort getting ripped away from you without any warning. Too often amazing shows don’t get the chance they deserve to shine and become successes, even when they have a steady following of diehard fans. Networks prove time and again that it’s all about ratings, not substance! Take for example, that shows like Veronica Mars, Pushing Daisies, Bunheads and more classics only got a couple seasons at most! We’ve decided to honor the shows that we just can’t live without, that got cancelled way too soon, in the gallery above! Scroll through to see our 13 faves!

Can we talk about Freaks and Geeks first? This is the kind of show with a stacked cast that people could only dream about today: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, and Linda Cardellini. And those are just the “freaks.” The show, created by Judd Apatow and Paul Feig, was a realistic look at high school in the 80s, when mathlete Lindsay (Linda) started hanging with the burnouts, and her younger brother (John Francis Daley) planted himself firmly with the nerds. The show ran for a mere one season in 1999, and the executive who axed it is probably kicking himself to this day. Can you imagine wasting that much talent, only to see them all become stars?

Hannibal is another worthy addition to this list. It’s actually remarkable that this stunning show got three seasons on NBC considering its insane levels of violence and gore. It was nauseating, and yet hard to look away. Mads Mikkelsen starred as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the famed cannibal, whose murders were executed onscreen in excruciating, immaculate detail. And, of course, those victims were turned into elaborate meals. It also pointed out the hypocrisy of TV censoring.

One of the showrunners said in an interview that they tried to push the envelope as far as it would go when coming up with horrific murders, and they only got pushback once — for nudity. The scene literally involved (skip if you’re squeamish) a killer ripping open a woman’s throat and playing her vocal chords with a violin bow. Yep! The network rep who visited the set was okay with all of that. Just not that you could see her nipple. So they covered it with more fake blood. Yeesh. For more of our favorite cancelled shows, see the gallery above!

