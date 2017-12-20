Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe After Pregnancy Confirmation: ‘You Look Better Now’

Tristan Thompson just commented on Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement pic! See what he had to say!

Unless you’ve been somewhere without internet throughout today, Dec. 20, we ‘re going to assume you’ve heard the insanely exciting news that Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally confirmed that she is pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, child! Now, the proud father-to-be has commented on the image and we can’t handle the cuteness! “My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish,” he wrote. “Girl you look better now.” So sweet!

KoKo break the news (and the internet) with a post on Instagram of her and Tristan both cradling her growing tummy! “My greatest dream realized!” she captioned the image. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen!” Head here to take a look back at Tristan and Khloe’s relationship in photos!

The image she shared also featured a ring that we just couldn’t ignore! It’s 2 diamond bands on her left ring finger! This immediately got fans wondering if she just slyly announced that she and Tristan are going to get hitched soon! However, she didn’t confirm that in the joyous post. So for now, it’s all just hopeful speculation.

