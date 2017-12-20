Chloe Kohanski Reveals Plans For After ‘The Voice’ & Blake Shelton Pitches In With His Advice

After winning ‘The Voice,’ it’s time for Chloe Kohanski to start thinking about her career. She revealed her future plans — and got some new advice from Blake Shelton!

Chloe Kohanski, 23, was named winner of The Voice on Dec. 19, but now that the show is over…what’s next? “The first thing on my mind is working on a record,” she told HollywoodLife.com and other outlets after the finale. “It’s one thing to sing week after week other people’s songs, which are already so good and rock ‘n roll — you can’t go wrong. Song after song is just incredible. But I think we need real proof that an artist is being able to create that sound from your own mind and make original music that stands the test of time, like classic rock. So, yeah, for me, the first thing I want to do is start creating and start writing and working with people. I love working with people. I love influence.”

Of course, Chloe already has the perfect person on her side to help her get started in this crazy industry: Her coach, Blake Shelton. The country superstar was with Chloe after the show, and offered up some tips for her next steps. “I would say…just go and create NOW!” he explained. “And create with people that don’t exactly make sense to you. I think that is the key part of your discovery on the show and for yourself and for people. What I would say is…have a creative mind and find a creative mind. We are all dying to know what she will come up with.”

Chloe was up against Addison Agen, Brooke Simpson and Red Marlow in the finale, but secured enough votes to be named the winner. This was also Blake’s sixth time winning the show. He clearly knows what he’s doing, so Chloe would be smart to take that advice!

