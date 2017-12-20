Where To Shop For A Cute Bathing Suit Under $50 In The Dead Of Winter For That Holiday Getaway

Whether you’re headed straight for the hot tub in a winter wonderland, or heading to the beach for Christmas, here’s where to shop the best bathing suits for your break!

It’s Christmas break and more and more people are skipping the stressful dinners at home and instead, heading out on relaxing vacations. Whether you are wheels up to a snowy wonderland like Colorado or Utah, or a warmer destination like the Caribbean, there are some cheap and trendy swimsuits you can buy before you go. Not to sound like I’m a million years old, but it used to be super hard to buy things off-season. If you didn’t stock up on swimsuits in the summer, you’d be out of luck come December. But now, with a little thing called the internet, stores carry off-season clothing all year long!

Amazon might not be the first place you think of to shop a bikini, but it’s the fastest way to get something shipped to you ASAP. If you’re a prime member, you can get it in 1 or 2 days for free! They actually have a huge selection, at all price points. Order your bathing suit from American Eagle by 1pm EST on Dec. 21, and you’ll get it by Christmas Eve! They currently have 40 percent off all swimwear, plus free returns, so there is no risk! Old Navy has a ton of cute patterns, for the whole family, in a ton of sizes. Bottoms start at just $4.97! Target has a ton of one-piece styles for under $30. They even have in-store pick-up on select items if you seriously need it now.

