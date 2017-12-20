Sofia Richie Unveils Dark, Vampy Hair Makeover: Channeling Kourtney Kardashian?

Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to reveal a drastic new dark-haired look! Is she attempting to look like beau Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian? Get details here!

Sofia Richie, 19, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with new dark hair on Dec. 20 and we can’t help but wonder if she’s channeling the look of her 34-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick‘s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38! The stunning beauty, who usually has blonde hair, looked quite different in the mirror selfie while she posed all in black. Her makeover came as a surprise and we’re not sure if the model has a specific reason for making the change or not but we have to admit that it looks good! See some of the hottest photos of Sofia and Kourtney in bikinis here!

While Sofia’s hair is causing speculation on whether or not she’s trying to look like Kourtney, her romance with Scott has seemed to be better than ever. In fact, there’s been talk that she may appear in a future episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians if the romance keeps brewing the way it is! Although Scott’s known to be a playboy of sorts, he’s seemed to calm down since he’s been dating Sofia and whenever the duo are out and about, they appear happier than ever!

Sofia and Scott’s happiness has seemed to cause some friction between Scott and Kourtney. Kourtney reportedly doesn’t appreciate the fact that Scott has abandoned his partying ways for Sofia when he didn’t do so for her and their three children. Scott and Kourtney have been co-parenting since their split and appear to be on civil terms for the most part but we can’t help but wonder what she thinks of Sofia’s new hair!

