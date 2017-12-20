Selena Gomez’s Family Still Not Ready To Welcome Justin Bieber: They All ‘Loved’ The Weeknd

Mandy Teefey and the rest of Selena Gomez’s family do NOT approve of Justin Bieber, and it’s creating a bit of drama. We hear they’re all still smitten with her ex The Weeknd!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, are head over heels for each other, but unfortunately, Sel’s family isn’t on the same page, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Selena‘s family doesn’t like Justin,” an insider close to Selena’s loved ones reveals. Period!

Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, 41, and her other family members apparently think The Weeknd, 27, was better for the “Wolves” singer, the source continues. “They all loved Abel so much, so it’s a wave of emotions right now for all involved,” the insider admits. See pics of Selena and her mom here.

Still, the fam is tiptoeing around the subject of JB. “They’re having a hard time telling their true feelings to Selena because they know the more they talk bad about him,” the insider explains, “The more hurt she’ll feel. They are really caught between a rock and a hard place.” Such a bummer to hear that it’s so stressful for everyone right now.

Meanwhile, we hear Selena is “heartbroken” that her reunion with Justin is having this effect on her family. She “feels like she’s being forced to choose sides,” another source tells us. She’s torn “between pleasing her mother and following her heart.” Hopefully it all works out soon!

