Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow, 23, Engaged After Brother Track Beat Up Dad

Sarah Palin’s family could use a win after son Track was arrested for violently beating up his dad. Daughter Willow has come to the rescue with the happy news that she’s engaged.

Well at least it’s going to be a somewhat Merry Christmas in Sarah Palin‘s household with the news that her 23-year-old daughter Willow is engaged to boyfriend Ricky Bailey. The 53-year-old former politician shared a photo of the proposal going down in New York City on Dec. 19 showing Ricky down on one knee while holding out the ring to Willow, who has hands pressed against her cheeks in surprise. “Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow❤️and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy😘💍💏” the proud mama posted on her Instagram. The next photo shows Willow with the engagement ring on her finger while hugging her honey.

The Palin family sure could use some good news. The engagement comes four days after Sarah made a frantic 911 call to Wasilla, AK Police after her eldest son Track, 28, broke into the family home in an alleged drunken rage and violently beat up his dad Todd, 53. He ended up being arrested and hauled off to jail after calling cops “peasants” and was charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief. This comes after his 2016 domestic violence and firearms arrest where he allegedly beat up his girlfriend and baby mama. He eventually pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated in exchange for assault charges being dropped.

Willow’s new engagement ring is an absolute rock, with a massive diamond center stone set on a silver band. We’re not sure what Ricky does for a living, but it looks like it must pay well. He’s already a welcome part of the Palin family as he’s been dating Willow for the past four years. Now he’s officially going to be part of the Palin clan with a marriage on the way. See pics of Willow, here.

Check out Willow’s ring!

And look at the sweet proposal:

