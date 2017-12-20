Justin Bieber Sneaks Out Of Selena’s House After Her Mom Reportedly Freaks Out Over Relationship

Sneaky, sneaky! Justin Bieber was caught slinking out of Selena Gomez’s house at night as reports claim her mom doesn’t approve of their relationship!

This is some teenager-level ish! Justin Bieber, 23, tried his best to leave on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s house on the night of December 19 without anyone noticing. And he would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those pesky paparazzi! Photos snapped of the Biebs show him looking awfully annoyed. You know, for someone trying to quietly leave their famous GF’s place at night, he was driving the most unsubtle car that’s ever existed: a Mercedes G-class van covered in Christmas decorations.

Here’s the thing: Justin stopped to chat with the photogs and told them that he was there by himself! He said that Selena wasn’t home, and that he was merely on his way to the spa. Interesting! Justin may not have realized that he gave something huge away to the paps. If he’s there by himself, that must mean that Selena gave him a key to her place!

Oh, it’s totally getting serious. Justin’s visit to Selena’s isn’t timed very well, though. The chill session comes the same day reports surfaced that her mother, Mandy Teefey, allegedly disapproves of their relationship. She, and the rest of Selena’s family, can’t let go of how Justin broke her heart the first time they gave this a shot. Mandy and Selena are reportedly feuding, and they’re not following each other on Instagram.

Selena’s distraught that her happy new relationship is causing problems, a source close to the “Wolves” singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena feels like she is being forced to choose sides between pleasing her mother and following her heart. Selena has loved Justin for years.”

