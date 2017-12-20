When SHINee singer Jonghyun committed suicide, NBC Chicago mistakenly reported that it was the lead singer of BTS who had passed away, leaving fans outraged!

Fans were devastated when it was reported that SHINee lead singer Jonghyun had committed suicide on Monday, Dec 18. The situation was only made worse when NBC's Chicago station mistakenly showed footage of fellow K-pop group BTS when reporting on Jonghyun's shocking passing. In no time, social media was flooded with fans' comments expressing their outrage at the mistake. Fans reactions ranged from demanding an apology to outrage at the sloppiness of the reporting.

“In your hastiness and recklessness, you have inflicted insurmountable pain to people all around the world. Please reflect on how you report information, especially with sensitive news, with such a platform as yours,” one fan wrote in response to the mistaken reporting. “You’ve disrespected and disgraced not only SHINee but Jonghyun & his memory. His family, friends, fans all deserve an apology. Not to mention BTS. Apologise (sic) – be decent humans, don’t use tragic death for clicks,” another wrote.

Since, NBC Chicago has issued an apology for their mistake: “So, yesterday we told you about the death of a popular South Korean boy band singer. Kim Jong-hyun, who died from an apparent suicide. We mistakenly reported that the band recently appeared on the ‘Ellen’ show. That was a different band — BTS. I apologize for that.”

As we previously reported, Jonghyun had battled depression prior to his death. Before dying of self-induced carbon monoxide poisoning, he had sent his older sister this troubling text: “It’s been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I’ve had a hard time. This is my last goodbye.” He will certainly be missed.

This is not only incorrect but disrespectful @nbcchicago. As reporters, you need to fact check everything. You disrespected SHINee and BTS at a time where people are grieving. Research before you assume only 1 kpop band exists. pic.twitter.com/9Y3J2jpsI3 — José (@TheJose8A) December 20, 2017

Yesterday, while reporting on the death of Kim Jong-hyun, a member of the popular South Korean boy band SHINee, NBC 5 mistakenly aired video of the band BTS during our morning newscast. We sincerely apologize for this error. pic.twitter.com/b4ciVSLDlL — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) December 20, 2017

