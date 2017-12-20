Iggy Azalea Admits She Slid Into Kylie Jenner’s DMs & Fans Are Dying To Know Why

Kylie Jenner, have you checked your DMs? — Because Iggy Azalea wants to know! The internet can’t handle the fact that Iggy slid into Kylie’s DMs and fans have launched a full-fledged investigation!

There may be a new girl squad in Hollywood! Fans lost their sh-t on December 19 when Iggy Azalea, 27, slid into Kylie Jenner‘s DMs on Twitter. Iggy then tweeted at Kylie, 20, and said, “girl check your dm,” leaving fans with a major cliffhanger. Fans immediately replied to Iggy’s tweet with hilarious memes and guesses as to why the two could be chatting.

After Iggy’s tweet to Kylie — which was sent around 3 AM — fans immediately pounced with inquiries. While some Twitter users attempted to investigate the mysterious tweet, others were too “shook” to partake. One fan even proposed a musical collaboration, tweeting “Iggy ft Kylie? I’m here for it.” And, that tweet led to fans begging Iggy to put Kylie in one of her music videos. Others even alluded to a possible makeup collaboration between the two for Kylie Cosmetics.

@KylieJenner girl check your dm. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 19, 2017

Now, if you can recall, this isn’t the first time Iggy and Kylie have had a Twitter exchange. Back in 2016, Iggy suggested that Kylie put out contour kits as part of Kylie Cosmetics. The rapper‘s recommendation prompted Kylie to slide into her DMs. And, low and behold, Kylie came out with contour kits soon after their exchange. Therefore, the fan guesses about a possible makeup collaboration may not be far off.

Then again, we could see Kylie pop up in one of Iggy’s videos or lyrics, as Iggy has already named-dropped Kylie in one of her songs in the past. Iggy famously rapped, “Call me Kylie” on her track “Team” off her June 2017 album “Digital Distortion.” So, it seems as though the possibilities are endless with these two! We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

However, Kylie may not be taking on any more work at the moment, as she’s reportedly pregnant with her first child; a baby girl, reports claim, with her boyfriend, rapper, Travis Scott, 25. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has been M.I.A. from the show this season, hasn’t stepped out in public since the news of her pregnancy broke in Sept. 2017. Kylie is reportedly due some time in early 2018.

HollywoodLifers, did you know Kylie and Iggy were friends?