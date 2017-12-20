Gwen Stefani and her kids love Blake Shelton. After Blake’s epic ‘Voice’ win, Gwen and her little ones celebrated with Blake with hugs and that ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ jacket!

Gwen Stefani, 48, and her kids weren’t in the audience during The Voice finale, but they were watching the night unfold on TV. When Blake Shelton’s contestant, Chloe Kohanski, 23, won season 13, Gwen couldn’t help but scream with joy. “The kids are going to be so excited,” she says on her Instagram Story. Gwen and Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, met up with Blake after the show. The kids were so pumped to see Blake. Apollo ran up to him for a sweet hug, and Gwen filmed the whole adorable encounter! Zuma also put on the “Sexiest Man Alive” jacket that Blake was wearing during the finale and walked around with it on. Kingston later wore the jacket, too! It’s a pretty awesome jacket, to be honest.

Blake’s big win was the perfect way to kick off the holidays. Gwen and Blake are planning on spending the holidays together, and HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that he’s ready to “relax, travel and just be with her [Gwen] and her kids” after The Voice. “He wants to be a boyfriend and shower Gwen with all the attention over the holiday season,” our source revealed. The Voice starts up again in Feb. 2018, so Blake and Gwen are going to get lots of quality time together! We found out that Gwen is planning a “romantic surprise” for Blake!

The country crooner, who was named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” earlier this year, continues to be the coach with the most Voice wins ever. In addition to season 13, his team won season 2, 3, 4, 7, and 11. No wonder Gwen is so proud of her man!

