Not only were Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova able to keep their pregnancy secret, but they’re slyly baby-proofing their home for $600K!

How are Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova able to fly under the radar so well? The couple, 42 and 36, respectively, are trying to keep things that way, allegedly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure that paps don’t violate their, and their newborn twins’ privacy. After keeping a pregnancy and birth secret, that shouldn’t be too hard for them! Enrique and Anna are reportedly in the middle of renovating their $25 million Miami mansion to be more baby-friendly, according to TMZ. That includes allegedly building a 16-foot-high wall around the property!

As if the wall weren’t enough, they’re also apparently adding a “2-story single family residence” to their property, according to city building permits obtained by the news outlet. What in the world could that be?? They’re also baby-proofing the place, with sensible additions like a child barrier around their pools. Yes, they apparently have more than one pool. Construction began this summer, when Anna was in her second trimester, according to the docs.

The price is crazy, but the fact that they’re willing to go to those lengths to protect their privacy isn’t surprising. Enrique and Anna just welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy on December 16, and the public had no idea that she was even pregnant! They essentially went into hiding to achieve that goal “They basically only hang out with family and very close friends,” a source told PEOPLE magazine. “They mostly keep to themselves.” Now they’ll be shielded by a 16-foot wall!

HollywoodLifers, do you think spending $600K on home renovations for their twins is a bit much, or do you think Enrique and Anna have the right idea? Let us know!