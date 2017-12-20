Combat Jack: Beloved Hip Hop DJ, 48, Passes Away After Battling Colon Cancer

Hip Hop has lost a legend. Famed DJ and label exec Combat Jack passed away at the age of 48 after announcing he was battling colon cancer in October. May he rest in peace.

Combat Jack (real name Reggie Ossé) made his name in hip hop music during his days as a label executive and entertainment lawyer. He made a huge career shift when he started his beloved podcast on Hot 97, The Combat Jack Show. He sadly died on December 20, two months after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. The specific circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.

Hot 97 confirmed the tragic news on December 20 after his fellow DJ, Peter Rosenberg, broke the news on Twitter with a fond farewell. He tweeted, “Hip Hop has lost one of its more important historians and voices…we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good…Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…”

Jack announced his cancer diagnosis on Twitter, tweeting on October 23, “Internets, what’s up? It’s your man Combat Jack. In 7 years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode. I got hit with some real life sh*t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer. I was rushed to the hospital, had some pretty severe surgery. I’m on the mend right now. I’m about to jump on this journey to health with chemo and alternative medicine. Take care of your health. Your boy ain’t going nowhere though. We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep rocking with us. #RaiseTheBar #CombatCancer Let’s Go!”

There was no better hip hop historian or interviewer than Combat Jack. He profiled high-ranking artists, many of whom he new personally from his entertainment lawyer days — including artists like: JAY-Z, Damon Dash, DJ Clark Kent, Nice & Smooth, Capone-N-Noreaga, Deric “D. Dot” Angelettie, and Ski Beatz. His career started with an internship in legal affairs at Def Jam Recordings.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Reggie Ossé’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.