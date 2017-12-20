[SPOILER] Wins ‘The Voice’: Relive Season 13 Winner’s Best Moments On The Show

‘The Voice’ crowned a champion for season 13 on Dec. 19 and we’ve got all of her best moments on the show that led to her victory. Warning, spoilers ahead!



What a season! It was quite a ride for The Voice champ Chloe Kohanski, the 23-year-old vocal powerhouse from Nashville, TN. From the very beginning multiple judges turned their chairs during her blind audition and she chose to be coached by Miley Cyrus, 25. Sadly she got eliminated in the knockout rounds, but Blake Shelton, 41, knows a winner when he hears one. The country superstar stole her and now she won the vocal competition on Dec. 19 with him as her coach. This marks his sixth contestant to come out on top on The Voice and we’ve rounded up some of Chloe’s most amazing moments on her rise to victory.

We got our first taste of the singer’s powerhouse vocals during her blind audition when she performed a deep and throaty version of Fleetwood Mac‘s “The Chain.” Blake loved it and pleaded with her to join his team. Miley said that she was also a huge Steve Nicks fan and said that since they both have low ranges she knew the perfect songs to pick for Chloe. The blonde cutie admitted she was “obsessed” with Miley and chose her as her coach.

Chloe performed another Fleetwood Mac song, “Landslide,” for her knockout round and from the second she started singing Blake exclaimed “Whoa” while Miley looked back to him and said “It’s insane” about how good she was. She got knocked out by Ashland Craft and Blake seized on the chance to steal her for his team. See Chloe’s best show moments in pics, here.

Her breakout moment really came with her scorching version of Bonnie Tyler‘s classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” a song that showcased her deep low register. It was down to the top 11 at that point and her performance sealed her as one of the season’s frontrunners. In the semifinals she gave a throaty version of Foreigner‘s “I Want To Know What Love Is,” which was pretty incredible since the original song is sung in a high key. Chloe even changed up her rocker look with a tight black sequined mini dress, giant sparkly statement necklace and had her blonde bob transformed into a huge volume of curly extensions. She was officially coming to play now!

It was her original song “Wish I Didn’t Love You” in the finals that proved that Chloe truly owns power rock ballads. Again she glammed up her look with sleek long blonde extensions and another killer black gown. This girl has “star” written all over her and America agreed, voting for her to be crowned the season 13 champion of The Voice.

HollywoodLifers, did America get it right in crowning Chloe the champ on The Voice?