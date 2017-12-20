Celebrity Holiday Cards 2017: The Currys, Kardashians & More Send Season’s Greetings

Happy Holidays! Celebs like Steph & Ayesha Curry, the Kardashians & more shared their Christmas cards on social media for us all to enjoy! See all of the festive family photos!

Seeing as how Hanukkah ends tonight, Dec. 20, and Christmas is five days away, you’ve likely already opened your mailbox to find cards with “Happy Holidays” written across a photo of the family who sent it. But even if you haven’t received a pic of your cousins in Santa hats and ugly sweaters, there are plenty of famous families who want to wish you a Happy New Year. From the British royal family to America’s equivalent (i.e. the Kardashians), there are plenty of celebrities who have taken to social media to share their festive family photos with the world.

Steph, 29, and Ayesha Curry, 28, used announcement design website SimplytoImpress to make their adorable family photo, which the cookbook author shared with her Instagram followers. “Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out! They have so many beautiful designs, and it was so easy. Can’t wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays,” Ayesha captioned the cute pic of her, Steph, their children, Riley and Ryan, and their two dogs.

Other celebrities took a different approach to their card designs. While we typically think of red, green, silver, and gold as the quintessential Christmas colors, Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 35, opted for a much different color scheme for their family photo this year. William and Kate, along with their two adorable children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, wore matching baby blue outfits for their seasonal card. Kensington Palace released the adorable image on Dec. 18, and while many thought the matching outfits could be a sign that Kate is pregnant with another son, the picture was taken earlier this year — possibly before the Duchess of Cambridge even began her pregnancy.

The Royal family aren’t the only ones to have people looking for baby clues. The Kardashians have slowly been releasing their 2017 Christmas card by releasing a snippet of the image every day leading up to Dec. 25. Kylie Jenner, 20, still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, making it even more frustrating that she has yet to show up in any of the shots. But even more odd than Kylie’s absence from the pics is that her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, does show up but without a baby bump! Seeing as she also hasn’t confirmed that she’s expecting, fans don’t know how to handle her flat tummy in these images of her.

From Kevin Hart, 38, to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 30, there are plenty of celebrities who've gotten into the spirit of the season by sharing their cards on social media!

