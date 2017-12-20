‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Takes Home 6th Win — Why Is He So Damn Good At This Show?

With six ‘The Voice’ wins to his name, Blake Shelton is the most successful coach on the show by far — but what makes him so good at it?! Here’s my analysis.

Chloe Kohanski was named winner of The Voice during the Dec. 19 episode, giving Blake Shelton his sixth win in 13 seasons. That’s double the amount of wins as Adam Levine, who’s only taken home three titles in his 13 tries. Plus, in the seasons where Blake didn’t have the winner, the runner-up was on his team six out of seven times. Clearly, this guy just knows what he’s doing, but it’s more than just picking talented artists and making the right steals. Of course, the votes for who wins generally come down to the talent and likability of the artists, but I think there’s just something about Blake and his relationship with his contestants that really draws viewers in.

From the very first season, Blake has been more than just a mentor to the artists on his team — he’s truly been a father figure and/or a friend. As a viewer, Blake comes across as SO genuine. He never claims to be an expert or the best at what he does, but he has proven time and time again that he’s dedicated to and invested in what he does. That is a quality that is so admirable, and for it to come across so well on TV is pretty amazing. Blake never seems to be forcing it or overdoing it with his praise, and I think it’s allowed viewers to connect with him in a special way, which is why the artists on his team generally do so well.

Of course, this is not taking anything away from the talent of Blake’s team members or the dedication of the other coaches. There’s no question that the artists who’ve been successful on Team Blake are skilled in music, and there’s absolutely no question that the other coaches are dedicated. Season after season, they grow just as close to their contestants as Blake, and put in just as much of their time and energy. It’s hard to put into words, but there’s just something about Blake that takes that connection to the next level.

Plus, it’s no secret that singers from Team Blake have gone on to have the most high-profile success after the show. Sure, he hasn’t produce country music’s next biggest star, but Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery have both had steady careers since winning seasons three and four, and Raelynn, who made it to the Quarterfinals during season 2, is also a rising star in Nashville. Things like this have not gone unnoticed, and Blake has been rewarded for it. He’ll return as a coach for season 14 alongside Adam, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys.

