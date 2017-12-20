Blake Shelton Positive Chloe Kohanski Will Be A Star: People Are ‘Starving’ For Her Music

Blake Shelton knows that Chloe Kohanski is going to go far after ‘The Voice.’ In a post-finale interview, Blake gushed that Chloe is the artist people have been waiting for!

“I do think she has what it takes [to go far],” Blake Shelton, 41, told reporters, including HollywoodLife.com, about Chloe Kohanski, 23, after she won season 13 of The Voice. “It is one thing for me to think that, but an overwhelming response from social media and just people and friends and families who text me. My phone is blowing up right now, I am actually embarrassed. I don’t know if y’all can hear it. People love Chloe. I think it is something that people have been starving for musically what she does. It is hard to say this without people going, ‘Oh my God, we’ve heard that.’ But I truly think Chloe can go from here and become really the first superstar… let’s not even take it that far. Let’s just say the first star that that we’ve had come out of this show that can have some hit songs. I do think you can be a superstar but I’m trying not to hex this thing. I think that somebody with a voice like you have can get her hands on all the right songs and get the record company behind them. How do you ignore her voice? How do you not want to own a record that has her voice on it? Something is wrong with you. Something is physically wrong with you if you don’t want that. That is how I feel.”

Chloe was a frontrunner from the very beginning of season 13. She wowed the coaches and fans week after week with her incredible performances of “Landslide,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” and more. She slayed onstage during the finale with her Billy Idol duet. This is Blake’s sixth Voice win, and his confidence in Chloe is amazing. Blake knows a true artist when he sees one! Also during the post-finale interview, Blake gave Chloe some advice about how to move forward with her music career. He stressed to Chloe that she should always “have a creative mind and find a creative mind.”

He added, “We are all dying to know what she will come up with, including your old, double-chinned coach is dying to find out what you will come up with.” Aw! He is so sweet!

