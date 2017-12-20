8 Biggest Social Media Meltdowns Of 2017: Tyrese Gibson, Azealia Banks, 50 Cent & More

Yikes! Sometimes we think that taking to social media with all our problems is the right thing to do… and these celebs did just that! We’re rounding up the biggest social media meltdowns of 2017!

Let’s face it, we’re probably all guilty of this. During the heat of the moment when we’re upset, we often take to social media to express our discontent, later regretting our mini meltdowns. Celebs are totally guilty of this too! We’ve rounded up the most cringe-worthy social media meltdowns of 2017, but hey guys, don’t sweat it! Perhaps the biggest public meltdown of this year would be Tyrese Gibson‘s, 38. He released a video of himself sobbing over the legal battle for his daughter in November. The video has since been taken down, but the emotional video totally had us feeling for Tyrese. Super upsetting!

Next on our list is Azealia Banks. The 26-year-old singer has had a few public meltdowns, but for 2017 she took it out on Rihanna! Azealia said some nasty words to RiRi publicly in response to a political Instagram post. As if that wasn’t enough, Azealia posted Rihanna’s phone number publicly so everyone could see! INSANE, right!? In another public meltdown, Azealia came for Cardi B after “Bodak Yellow” shot up to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. She publicly slandered the rapper on Instagram calling Cardi “the poor man’s ‘Nicki Minaj‘.” Ouch!

50 Cent, 42, went off a few times on social media this year. Back in August, the rapper slammed the show Power in an Instagram post. Fiddy states, “If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach f**k this.” Awkward! He also has some very public beef with daytime talk show host Wendy Williams over the year. He even said Wendy’s husband “deserves a side-chick” and made fun of her when she fainted on live TV, savage! See more of this years craziest social media meltdowns right here!

