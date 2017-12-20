Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Accused Of Slashing Tires Of Ex’s Car

‘Basketball Wives’ star Jennifer Williams is being accused of allegedly slashing her ex James ‘Tim’ Norman’s tires. Read his allegations here!

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams, 43, has been accused of a number of startling allegations by her ex James “Tim” Norman according to TMZ. James, who is on the reality show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, claims that while he was out driving in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, he spotted Jennifer allegedly following him. After parking his car outside his home, he returned an hour later to find two of his tires had been slashed. He then called the police and reported the incident. However, the accusations didn’t stop there as James also highlighted other scary, alleged incidents. According to legal documents, Jennifer also allegedly got behind the wheel of his car and allegedly tried to run him down back when they were still dating.

Not only that, Jennifer is also being accused of allegedly harassing James with text messages. She allegedly threatened that James “was playing with the wrong one.” James and Jennifer finally broke up in Sep. 2017, and he claims in the court docs that she’s angry that he has a new girlfriend and has moved on. As a result of James’ claims, a restraining order was granted and now, Jennifer has to stay 100 yards away from James at all times.

We reported earlier how Jennifer and her Evelyn Lozada‘s assistant Nia Crooks got into a fight while Basketball Wives was shooting Hallandale, Florida in 2012. In 2011, Jennifer blogged for HollywoodLife.com and called fellow Basketball Wives star Royce Reed immature and stated that the two of them would never be friends. Click here to see more pics of Jennifer.

