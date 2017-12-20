AZ Mom, 26, Left With Terrifying Wounds After Killing Son, 2, & Trying To Stab Herself To Death

This is beyond disturbing. A woman has been charged with murder for fatally shooting her two-year-old son just before repeatedly stabbing her own neck in a suicide attempt.

We can’t get over how gruesome this is. Alyssa Pettibone, a mom from Arizona, has been accused of shooting her 2-year-old toddler to death, right before turning the gun on herself, Buckeye police said in court records obtained by AZ Central. The weapon, however, was jammed when the 26-year-old attempted suicide, so she then proceeded to stab herself repeatedly in the throat. Pettibone was booked on Dec. 18 into a Maricopa County jail for second-degree murder charges after being released from the hospital where her neck wounds were treated. Her terrifying injuries can be seen in her mugshot below.

Officials found Pettibone lying on the floor of her Buckeye home on Dec. 15 with her neck gushing blood after her mother called police around 4 p.m. saying that Pettibone shot her son Hudson Pettibone before trying to kill herself. They found the toddler’s body on a bathroom floor near a 9 mm handgun, that upon further inspection, had been loaded backward — which caused the gun to jam and not fire again. Click here to see photos of celebrities who died in 2017.

When police interviewed the woman, she said she was sorry and that she knew she was in “deep, deep, deep,” before adding that “No one understood I…” Police think that Pettibone exhibited “control/ownership/jealousy issues” and there were indications that she was “mentally disturbed,” officials said in the report. Police don’t think the shooting was accidental or that a third party was involved, according to FOX10 Phoenix. “I don’t understand why a mother would do that to her child. You hear a lot about this.. holidays bring out the worst in people I guess,” Jeff Morris, a neighbor that lives down the street from Pettibone told the Arizona news outlet. Her bond has been set at $750,000 and her next court appearance will be on Dec. 22 at 8:30 a.m. in Maricopa County Superior Court.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your thoughts in the comments below.