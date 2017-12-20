Allison Williams Just Debuted A Major Hair Makeover You’ll Love — See Pics

‘Tis the season for a new ‘do and a new hue! Allison Williams showed off a massive hair change on her Instagram on Dec. 19. Click to see her new look!

She’s back to brown! Allison Williams, 29, ditched her blonde hair to return to her natural hair color, just in time for the holidays. She posted a picture on Instagram on Dec. 19, writing: “Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back,” along with a few heart emojis. Her assistant, who has taken over her Instagram stories, posted a few snaps, writing, “Alert the media because….Allison is a brunette again!” Consider us on high alert! In a selfie video, her assistant wrote, “She stole my phone to try out the new Instagram filters.” We loved Allison as a blonde, but she looks so pretty as a brunette, too!

Allison debuted her blonde hair in February 2017, and kept it through December. Now, as she is gearing up for award season, she’s back to her natural hair color. She just had a fitting for the Golden Globes on Dec. 19 — we can’t wait to see her final look on the red carpet. Her movie Get Out has been critically acclaimed and will surely walk away with a few awards this season. In a year where it seemed everyone went blonde — Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez — it’s fun to see Allison going back to her roots. Click here to see the biggest hair makeovers of 2017! See Allison’s new look here:

HollywoodLifers, what do you guys think of Allison Williams’ hair makeover?