Victor Cruz: 5 Things To Know About Karreuche Tran’s Hunky New Man

Hot new couple alert! Victor Cruz, 31, and Karrueche Tran, 29, are officially a thing as of Dec. 15, when they went public by holding hands in Los Angeles, CA. Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL hottie!

1. Victor is one of the biggest football stars on the planet. He played football when attending the University of Massachusetts, then signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He went on to win Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots in 2012! Currently, the wide receiver is a free agent.

2. He has a daughter named Kennedy with Elaina Watley. She was born in 2012, and Victor and Elaina got engaged in July 2014. However, he was rumored to be involved with multiple mistresses during their relationship. Victor was spotted with Karrueche Tran in December 2017, sparking rumors that he and Elaina were done, but they have yet to publicly call their engagement off!

3. Victor and Karrueche have reportedly been dating for one month. “They really like each other and are trying to make it work and see where it goes. They were and have been friends for a while and she was at his private birthday dinner in November,” an insider tells Us Weekly in a Dec. 17 report. “They aren’t exclusive yet, but it’s definitely in the works.”

4. The couple will reportedly spend New Year’s Eve together! They will be “going away together,” another source tells Us, though it’s unclear as to whether they’ll be with each other on Christmas.

5. Victor signed with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Sports in 2013 — but the two previously had beef. “Before I had a conversation with Jay about the sports thing, we had legitimate lightweight beef,” Victor said in March 2014 on Hot 97’s “The Angie Martinez Show.” You can watch him break it down in the video above!

