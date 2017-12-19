Billy Idol: 5 Things To Know About The ’80s Icon Performing On ‘The Voice’ Finale

British rock legend Billy Idol will be hitting the stage on ‘The Voice’ finale with Chloe Kohanski for an epic ‘White Wedding’ duet. Before the big performance, here’s what you need to know about Billy!



1. He got his start in music being a member of the band Generation X. Billy Idol, now 62, joined the punk rock band Chelsea in 1976 as a guitarist. He and bandmate Tony James left the group and created Generation X. Billy, whose real name is William Michael Albert Broad, became the lead singer of the band. Generation X launched Billy’s career, and he went solo in 1981. The rest is history!

2. He was one of the lead artists of the “Second British Invasion.” No one can deny the immense impact the Beatles had when they first arrived in the United States in 1964. Billy was part of the second wave of British artists who became insanely popular in the 1980s. MTV would play Billy’s music videos and other British artists, including Def Leppard and Duran Duran. Billy’s songs “White Wedding” and “Eyes Without a Face” were huge successes during the “Second British Invasion.”

3. He’s going on tour in 2018! Billy will be performing at multiple locations across Europe. He’ll also be singing in Jacksonville, Florida, and Concord, North Carolina, as well.

4. He nearly lost his life in a motorcycle accident. His motorcycle collided with a car on Feb. 6, 1990. Billy, who suffered a broken leg and wrist, went into detail about his near-death experience in his memoir, Dancing With Myself. “I lift up to look at the rest of my body and a terrific pain courses through my nerve endings. Any attempt at movement brings waves of agony that rack me to the core. Looking down, I see that my right boot is without a heel, smashed into the asphalt. I try to move my leg; nothing happens. I see a bloody, mangled stump sticking through my torn jeans. It looks as if my foot and my lower leg are separated from me, the denim lying flat on the pavement beneath my knee, a pool of blood quickly spreading from the soaked cloth.”

5. He was supposed to star in Terminator 2! Instead of Robert Patrick, Billy could have played the villainous T-1000 in the Arnold Schwarzenegger hit. “Billy Idol was set to do the role of the T-1000, as I understand,” Robert told Heat Vision, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I can tell you that I saw Billy’s image when I went to Stan Winston after I got the role. Unfortunately, he got into a motorcycle accident and busted up his leg, so he wasn’t able to physically do what the role demanded.”

The Voice finale airs Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned for details about his amazing performance!

