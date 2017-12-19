Red Marlow Joins Country Legend Vince Gill For Epic Performance On ‘The Voice’ Finale

‘The Voice’ finalist, Red Marlow, had the opportunity of a lifetime during the show’s finale when he got to sing with country icon Vince Gill!

The votes are in, but before the Top 4 contestants on The Voice find out who the season 13 winner is, they get to have a bit of fun first! For Red Marlow, that meant the chance to perform with Vince Gill during part two of the show’s finale on Dec. 19. Since Red is a classic country singer, Vince, a legend in country music, was the perfect person to join him for a duet, and the guys totally nailed their performance of “When I Call Your Name.” Throughout the entire season, Red has won over the country music community with help from his coach, Blake Shelton, and this performance definitely solidified the fact that he has a place in the industry!

Red is up against Chloe Kohanksi, Brooke Simpson and Addison Agen, from teams Blake, Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine, respectively, in the finale. Obviously, it’s an incredibly tough competition, and all four artists landed in the Top 10 on iTunes for their finale performances, so it’ll be a close call on who the winner is! During part one of the finale, Red performed an amazing rendition of “To Make You Feel My Love,” while also debuting his original song, “I Pray,” and collaborating with Blake on a performance of “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

Tonight’s episode also includes epic performances from Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson and Charlie Puth, along with more collaborations –Brooke will team up with Sia, Addison’s singing “Don’t Know Why” with Norah Jones and Chloe’s joining Billy Joel on “White Wedding.” What a night!

