UFOs: Did The Government Find Any UFOs During $22 Million Investigation?

The U.S. government spent millions to investigate 'unidentified aerial phenomena' and what they found.

Forget The X-Files agents Mulder and Scully’s two person mission to discover the truth about UFOs because the U.S. government poured millions into investigating “unidentified aerial phenomena,” a.k.a UFOs. Both The New York Times and Politico broke the story that the Pentagon spent over $22 million on a top secret program started in 2007 to investigate flying objects that might not be from this world. The reports claim that The Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program, as it was known, was formed to investigate objects seen by pilots and other military personnel that were far more advanced than any nation on this planet has the capability to create. And they found plenty of incidents of unexplained aerial objects!

The unclassified docs show that the program was started by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), with the support of support of the late Senators Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), both of whom served in World War II and had deep interests in national security. The Pentagon actually confirmed the existence of the program on Dec. 15 and both the NYT and Politico printed incredibly similar and pieces about it the following day.

A former congressional staffer told Politico that initially the U.S. was afraid that one of our enemies may have developed an aircraft that was able to defy the laws of physics. “Was this China or Russia trying to do something or has some propulsion system we are not familiar with?” said a former staffer said on the condition of anonymity.

The program ended in 2012 but is coming to light now because of the early Oct. resignation of Luis Elizondo, a career intelligence officer who ran the initiative under the Department of Defense. He told Politico that the sightings of purported UFOs were often near nuclear facilities, ships at sea or power plants. “We had never seen anything like it,” he told the site. He said that sadly the Pentagon officials didn’t seem concerned about the potential threat of unidentified aircraft. “If a Russian ‘Bear’ bomber comes in near California, it is all over the news,” he said. “These are coming in the skies over our facilities. Nothing but crickets.” Yep, a former senior Pentagon official has confirmed that there have been sightings of unexplained aerial phenomena! The truth is out there people. See pics of possible UFOs, here.

After the sites broke the story, some military personnel came out with their own encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena, including Retired Cmdr. David Fravor. He spent spent 18 years as a Navy pilot and recalled an encounter with an object during a Nov. 20o4 training mission off the CA coast that left him baffled. “I can tell you, I think it was not from this world,” Fravor told ABC News. “I’m not crazy, haven’t been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I’ve seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close.”

He went on to describe a a 40-foot-long wingless object shaped like a tic tac that was picked up by Navy radar as dropping 80,000 feet from the sky to the Pacific Ocean and going back up again. Fravor saw it along with a fellow aviator. “We look down, we see a white disturbance in the water, like something’s under the surface, and the waves are breaking over, but we see next to it, and it’s flying around, and it’s this little white Tic Tac, and it’s moving around — left, right, forward, back, just random,” Fravor said.

The object eventually took off at such a high speed that Fravor said he’s never seen an object move so fast. It was later picked up on radar again far from their location in a very brief amount of time. “You know, you see a lot of interesting things,” Fravor said.”But to show up on something that’s a 40-foot-long white Tic Tac with no wings that can move, really, in any random direction that it wants and go from hovering over the ocean to mirroring us to accelerating to the point where it just disappears — like, poof, then it was gone.”

“I don’t know if it was alien life, but I will say that in an infinite universe, with multiple galaxies that we know of, that if we’re the only planet with life, it’s a pretty lonely universe,” Fravor revealed.

