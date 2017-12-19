‘Titanic’ is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Dec. 19. Can you believe it’s been two decades since the movie hit theaters? Test your knowledge about the epic film by taking our quiz now!

Titanic hit theaters on Dec. 19, 1997, and changed everything. James Cameron’s blockbuster about the 1912 sinking of the grand ship went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of all-time. But Titanic wasn’t just epic in scale. Titanic starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Victor Garber, Frances Fisher, Bill Paxton, Danny Nucci, and Gloria Stuart. In addition to the incredible ensemble cast, the movie featured one of the best love stories in movie history between Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater.

Jack and Rose found a permanent place in the hearts of fans, as well as Leo and Kate. Even 20 years later, people are still hoping these two end up together. Seriously, have you seen the way these two look at each other. There may be no hope for a sequel, but we do get to witness Leo and Kate’s everlasting friendship. Jack and Rose may not get the happy ending they deserved, but Leo and Kate are BFF’s for life. The movie will undoubtedly be a fan favorite forever. From the amazing costumes to the star-crossed love story to the devastating sinking, Titanic is a fascinating movie in all aspects. Sitting down for over three hours is nothing because it’s Titanic. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Titanic was re-released in theaters in Dec. 2017.

As you celebrate the 20th anniversary of Titanic, it’s time to take the ultimate quiz. How well do you really know the movie? Are you a Titanic fan or a superfan? Take the quiz below and find out now!

