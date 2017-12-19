‘The Voice’: Relive The Top 4’s Best Performances Before Season 13 Winner Is Named

We’ll find out who wins ‘The Voice’ on Dec. 19, but before the announcement is made, take a look back at the finalists’ best performances of the season!

The day of The Voice season 13 finale is here, and by 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 19, we’ll know if Red Marlow, Addison Agen, Chloe Kohanski or Brooke Simpson is the winner! The four finalists won over the coaches and America throughout the last several weeks, and as the season winds down, we’re looking back at their best performances of all. From the Blind Auditions to the Battles to the Knockout Rounds to the Playoffs, and finally, the Live Shows, these four have all had their moments as the season progressed, and regardless of what happens in the finale, they’ve certainly all proven themselves.

Chloe has been a fan favorite all season long, but the moment she really solidified herself as a frontrunner was during the Top 11, when she sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” She completely excelled at singing the classic rock track, and proved that this is the lane she not only wants to be in, but the lane she’s meant to be in. It’s rare to see this rocker vibe in current female artists, so Chloe really began to show off her uniqueness and ferocity with this performance, after a few weeks of singing slower songs, like “Time After Time” and “Landslide.”

And how about when she sang “I Want To Know What Love Is” during the Semifinals!? Again, this was a song that fit perfectly into Chloe’s wheelhouse, and she solidified herself in the rock genre. Throughout the live shows, Chloe also proved that she knew exactly what her look and aesthetic were going to be, which she proved with this one.

Then, in part one of the finale, Chloe closed out the show with a performance of “Bette Davis Eyes.” After a lackluster duet with her coach, Blake Shelton, and falling short to some of the other finalists with her original song, this was the perfect way for Chloe to end the show and prove she is definitely a contender.

Addison wowed viewers all season long, and it was continuously impossible to believe that she was only 16. She had a huge moment in the Top 12, though, when she performed “She Used To Be Mine,” and was the only artist to land in the Top 10 on iTunes.

In the finale, Addison debuted her original song, “Tennessee Rain,” and the performance was absolutely stunning. The song is completely in her wheelhouse, and really proved that Addison has what it takes to be an artist after the show ends. The simplicity of her set was also perfect for the vibe of the moving track.

Brooke is the only Top 4 finalist who had four chairs turn around for her in the Blind Audition, and looking back at her performance of “Stone Cold,” it’s clear why! The way she kept her voice completely controlled during the powerful song was perfection, and it was obvious from the very first verse that she’d be a force to be reckoned with.

After a few weeks of falling toward the middle of the pack, Brooke proved why she deserved to stick around in the competition with her Top 10 performance of “Amazing Grace.” She grew up singing in church, so this song was obviously familiar to her, and her confidence was evident. Her voice never faltered once throughout the performance, and it was truly stunning.

When Brooke teamed up with her coach, Miley Cyrus, for a performance of Miley’s own hit, “Wrecking Ball,” during the finale, they proved they were a match made in heaven. The ladies sounded perfect together on the track, and managed to make a solo song sound perfect as a duet. SO good!

Red performed “The Dance” in the Top 11, and showed a completely different side of himself. While this performance still allowed him to show his classic, old school, country sound, it also gave him the opportunity to reveal some vulnerability, and he proved that he was a completely well-rounded artist.

When Red sang his original song, “I Pray,” he really showed that he has what it takes to be an artist in country music. Not only did Red sing the emotional song beautifully, but he also helped write it, proving he’s truly ready for a career in this industry.

