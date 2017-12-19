‘The Office’ Revival Is Coming: But Will Steve Carell Return As Michael Scott?

It’s all happening! ‘The Office’ might be coming back for a revival, but will it’s star, Steve Carell, return for the new episodes?

Michael Scott has moved onto to greener pastures, The Office fans. Although NBC is reportedly looking to bring the series back, Steve Carell, 55, won’t be returning, claims TV Line. While the series revival remains unconfirmed by NBC, the report claims that the new episodes would feature a mix of both new and old cast members. Obviously one of the new ones will be Dunder Mifflin’s regional manager now that Michael Scott is no longer a part of the company, as he originally left the show during it’s seventh season. For now, it’s unclear exactly who would return if the revival gets green lit, but we’re sure fans are crossing their fingers for John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer!

Do you remember how The Office ended? Lets refresh your memory! The finale episodes took place one year after their documentary aired, with everyone reuniting for Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela’s (Angela Kinsey) wedding. Although Jim was set to be Dwight’s best man, he pranked him at the last minute by saying he needed to step down — only to surprise him with Michael Scott making an epic return to take his place. We learn that Michael now has a family and kids, while Pam sells her family home and moves to Austin, Texas so that Jim can pursue the career of his dreams: sports marketing. Ed Helms‘ character, Andy, receives viral infamy thanks to his singing audition tapes going viral, and later accepts a job in the admissions office of an Ivy League university. Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak‘s Kelly and Ryan live happily ever after, and Dwight is left as the manager of the Dunder Mifflin office.

