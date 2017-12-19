Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus & More Singers Rocking Shirts With Other Artists On Them

Wearing a shirt with someone’s face on it is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Check out pics of Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more artists repping their favorite fellow singers!

Justin is a notorious band tee aficionado. He’s sported t-shirts with Marilyn Manson, Iron Maiden, Blink-182, Metallica, Nirvana, John Mayer and Tupac Shakur, to name just a few. He’s even worn them while performing onstage during his own tours!

Miley once took it one step farther at the 2013 MTV European Music Awards and wore a minidress with rappers Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.‘s faces on it! Apart from that, she’s represented everyone from classics like The Beatles to contemporaries like her own musician dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, when out and about.

Speaking of dads, Willow Smith, 17, once paid tribute to the Fresh Prince (AKA Will Smith) on the red carpet, and it was adorable. One day, her dad might just wear a Willow shirt!

Finally, Tegan and Sara‘s Tegan Quin is also a devoted band tee fan. She’s showed love for Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Joan Jett and more legends!

