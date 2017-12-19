Sia Brings The Holiday Spirit With ‘Snowman’ Performance On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Sia hit the stage during ‘The Voice’ finale not once but TWICE! She performed her hit holiday song ‘Snowman’ after her amazing duet with Brooke Simpson!

Sia was clearly feeling festive during The Voice season 13 finale. She performed her song “Snowman” from her new holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas. Sia made a quick wardrobe change after performing with Brooke Simpson. She just had to get in the holiday spirit! The singer wore a super cute red, green, and white dress. To top it all off, she and on a red and green wig with a huge green bow! The entire stage was decorated in holiday decor.

Earlier in the night, Sia wowed us all with a gorgeous rendition of her hit “Titanium” with Brooke. Their strong voices sounded amazing together. It looks like they’re not even trying, that’s how easy they make it look! There’s no doubt that Sia loves The Voice. She’s served as an advisor in a previous season. She’d make a great judge!

Sia released her eighth studio album and first Christmas album in Nov. 2017. The cover featured Sia’s mentee, Maddie Ziegler. The album includes 10 amazing tracks that were written by Sia and Greg Kurstin. Basically this is the Christmas album you’ve been waiting for!

