Selena Gomez’s Mom Pens Emotional Tribute To Daughter She Miscarried: My Love ‘Is Fierce’

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, opened up to fans in a beautiful way when she honored her baby Scarlett, the unborn child she lost in 2011. Read her loving words.

Mandy Teefey‘s, 41, Instagram account took a serious tone on Dec. 18, when the mother, who’s Selena Gomez‘s, 25, mom, paid tribute to the baby daughter she lost to miscarriage six years ago. Mandy shared a lengthy message with her fans, remembering her child, Scarlett, and thanking her followers for also remembering her during this difficult time. After all, Mandy lost Scarlett on Dec. 17 2011. Along with her heartfelt words, Mandy also shared a few photos of her pregnant, including one that features a smiling Selena placing her hand on her mom’s belly. Click here to see some of Selena Gomez’s hottest Instagram pics of 2017.

“Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday,” Mandy captioned the images. “Dec. 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them.” But while the day will always have sad memories, THIS year, Selena and her mom had something happy to celebrate too, as 13 Reasons Why, wrapped filming of season 2. Both Mandy and Selena are executive producers of the show. “Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, she was there in spirit as always,” Mandy explained. “A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. “

The proud mother added that her 13 Reasons Why fam is also near-and-dear to her heart, as well as her fans — and they always will be. “Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know,” Mandy wrote. “Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever.”

Back in Nov. 2011, Selena announced the happy news of her mother’s pregnancy via Twitter, writing, “Momma and Brian are finally letting me share the news…My mommy’s carrying my baby brother or sister :) I’m the happiest girl in the world!” Just a month later however, the singer revealed on Facebook that her mom had miscarried while thanking her devoted fans for their support.

“Belated Merry Christmas everybody.. I can’t thank you enough for all of your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate every one of you.. I love you all so much and we hope you and your family had a beautiful Christmas! Love, Me, Momma, Brian and our guardian angel Scarlett. God bless,” Selena wrote. Selena’s little sister, Gracie Teefey was born in 2013.

