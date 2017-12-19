Addison Agen & Norah Jones Stun With Gorgeous ‘Don’t Know Why’ Performance On ‘The Voice’

Not only is Addison Agen a finalist on ‘The Voice,’ but she had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with the legendary Norah Jones during the show’s finale!

The Voice finalists all got to take the stage with music legends during the show’s season 13 finale on Dec. 19, and for Addison Agen, that meant a performance with none other than Norah Jones! The incredible vocalists teamed up for a rendition of Norah’s hit “Don’t Know Why,” and it was amazing. With Norah on piano and Addison seated beside her, the ladies belted out the lyrics to perfection. Addison looked and sounded well beyond her 16 years, as always, too. It’s not every day that you get to sing with an icon like Norah Jones for millions of viewers, but Addison performed with poise and confidence.

Addison is in the running to be named winner of The Voice. She’s going up against Red Marlow, Chloe Kohanski and Brooke Simpson, so the competition is super intense! While Addison is representing coach Adam Levine in the Finals, she actually started out on Miley Cyrus‘ team. However, Miley eliminated her in the Battle Rounds, which is when Adam pushed his button for the Steal and nabbed her for his team. Adam and Addison have proven to be an incredible pairing, and she’s definitely a frontrunner to win the whole thing.

Other celebs at The Voice finale included Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato and N.E.R.D. Meanwhile, Sia performed with Brooke, Vince Gill took the stage with Red and Billy Idol sang with Chloe. Talk about an epic night, right!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Addison and Norah’s performance?!