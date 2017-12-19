Mindy Kaling Gives Birth To 1st Child: Find Out The Beautiful Baby Girl’s Name

Mindy Kaling’s officially a mom! After revealing her ‘surprise’ pregnancy in July, the star has given birth to a precious baby girl, and we can only imagine how thrilled she must be! Get the adorable details here.

Congrats to Mindy Kaling, 38! The Mindy Project star and creator gave birth to her first child on Dec. 15, according to E News!, and we could not be happier for her! Mindy had a baby girl, Katherine Kaling, and she still has yet to reveal her daughter’s father. Although the actress’ pregnancy admittedly came as a surprise, Mindy has said before that she’s wanted to be a mom! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

Mindy shocked fans back in July when news of her pregnancy broke. And while the new mom wasn’t giving too many details about her bun in the oven, her co-stars were more than willing to spill the tea! In fact, it was Beth Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski on The Mindy Project, and Ed Weeks, who plays Dr. Jeremy Reed, who revealed Mindy was expecting a baby girl. “I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl…I just think that she’s up to it,” Beth gushed to Us Weekly in September. “I just think that she’s ready and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25 and it’s just the greatest thing in the world!”

“We were so thrilled for her,” Ed added. “The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own.” Mindy’s mother, Swati Roysircar, sadly died from pancreatic cancer five years ago, but Mindy revealed she hopes to honor her late “role model” by being a great mother to her own daughter. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Mindy said during a Today interview. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.” Congrats again, Mindy!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Mindy’s now a new mom? Congratulate the actress on her bundle of joy below!