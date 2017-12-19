Lauren Wasser, 29,  Admits She’s Losing Her Other Leg To Toxic Shock Syndrome 

This is terrifying! Model Lauren Wasser opens up about losing her other leg due to toxic shock syndrome. Get details here!

Lauren Wasser, 29, didn’t know using a tampon would drastically change her life. After losing her right leg to toxic shock syndrome in 2012, she has revealed she will unfortunately lose her other leg. Lauren will have to get her left leg amputated due to a lingering toxic shock infection. In light of her tragic story and new amputation, Lauren is hoping to bring awareness to the dangers of tampons and toxic shock syndrome.

Lauren began to experience signs of infection after using a tampon for less than eight hours. It started with a severe fever and led to a massive heart attack. Who knew tampons could be this dangerous? Lauren was then put on life support because gangrene consumed both of her legs. She had her right leg amputated below the knee, and her toe amputated on her left foot. Although it’s been a few years, Lauren has not fully recovered. She suffers daily and is always in excruciating pain, according to Instyle. “My left foot has an open ulcer, no heel, and no toes,” she said.

Not letting her situation consume her, Lauren is determined to prevent other girls from experiencing her story. She is now pushing both legislation and the National Institutes of Health to help test tampons to determine if they are safe. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first case of toxic shock syndrome. A whopping 100,000 women are affected each year, and a woman named Robin Danielson died from TSS in 1988. Lauren is advocating for a bill in Robin’s name, Robin Danielson Act, to be put in place which will require feminine hygiene product companies to disclose the materials and ingredients in their products. This, in the end, will help women become more aware of how harmful tampons can be.

Lauren has not allowed her disease to stop her career. She proves to be as resilient as ever by still modeling and walking in fashion shows. We are so proud of you Lauren!

