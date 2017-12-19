Kylie Jenner: Why She Fears Travis Scott May Miss Birth Of Their Baby

Travis Scott has been MIA for most of GF Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s scared he might miss their baby’s birth.

For Kylie Jenner, 20, her alleged pregnancy has been a pretty lonely place with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, on the road touring or while she sits home alone in Hidden Hills, CA. Now she’s coming to terms that her future as a mom could mirror her current situation.”Kylie is starting to realize that she might be on her own with her baby that’s on the way and that is OK with her. When she first learned she was expecting Travis’ baby she had romantic fantasies about how wonderful Travis and she would be together throughout her pregnancy and then as parents. Now that Travis is simply not around that much, her reality isn’t matching her expectations and Kylie is coping with the real possibility that she may be a single mommy…and she is anxious but okay with that,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie has seen Kourtney Kardashian ) become a fantastic mom without Scott Disick ] who sometimes disappears for work for weeks. Kylie feels like, with the help of her family, she too can take care of her new baby just fine. Kylie is still hoping that Travis will be an active parent, However, if his absence for much of the pregnancy is any indicator, Kylie fears Travis will not be around much in the future too. The way things are going now, Kylie feels like if she were to go into labor prematurely or unexpectedly, Travis may even miss the birth of his baby,” our inside adds.

Kylie and Travis only started dating in April and she was allegedly pregnant by June. That doesn’t exactly bode well for the solid foundation of a meaningful relationship, let alone parenthood together. At least she was with her ex Tyga , 28, for three years so they had a lot of love and history. They had only split one month before Kylie starting to dating Travis, and boom, they went from new couple to alleged future parents in such a short time. See pics of Kylie and Travis, here

The reality star still hasn’t confirmed the news that she’s actually expecting, completely going into hiding since September with no public appearances as she stays holed up in her Hidden Hills mansion. While she’s posted a few pics to her social media, they have all been close-ups of her face . We’re dying to see pics of Ky’s baby bump, but as the months have passed it appears she does not want the world to see what her to-die-for tiny waist and curves look like now.

