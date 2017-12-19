Kim Zolciak Pulls A Mariah Carey To Majorly Shade Kenya Moore: ‘I Don’t Know Her’

Kim Zolciak just dissed Kenya Moore SO hard! The ‘RHOA’ star took a page from Mariah Carey’s book and said she doesn’t ‘know her.’ Watch the shady clip here!

Why does Kim Zolciak, 39, hate Kenya Moore, 46, so much?! Well, according to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, she can’t hate Kenya, because she doesn’t know who she is! When Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen, 49, said he hadn’t seen her since the heated argument between the two reality stars at NeNe Leakes‘ party. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, 50, then jumped in to ask her why she despises Kenya so much, and her response was quick, cutthroat, and taken straight out of Mariah Carey‘s shade how-to book.

“I don’t even know her!,” she responded before explaining what happened at the event. “But when I was at Shereé [Whitfield]‘s housewarming, she was like, you know, I said: ‘Don’t walk around somebody’s house in their basement. It’s not finished. You went around there. It’s not your place. The party’s on the first floor, sweetie. She’s like: ‘Why don’t you worry about your husband, and him getting a job?’ And then, she just started going nuts and l was like: ‘Whoa.'” Watch the entire clip below!

The incident in question was from the Nov. 26 RHOA episode , in which Kim actually showed up to NeNe’s party unannounced as Shereé’s guest. While people were shocked by her appearance, everything started off pretty tame — that is, until Kim said Kenya’s husband “don’t exist.” Kenya then went for the star, and it got so heated that Kim actually lunged at her enemy and Shereé had to physically hold her back! Yikes! Since then, Kim seemingly stirred up more drama with a simple tweet on Dec. 5 that said, “Poof! #LostYourPeach” which fans believed to imply that Kenya was fired from the reality show. While nothing has been confirmed about a termination from the show, the message certainly hints that someone lost their spot in the cast. The ladies hold peaches in the title sequence at the start of each episode, so losing one is definitely not a good sign for whoever Kim was referring to in her cryptic tweet.

