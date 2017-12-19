Kelly Clarkson Hits ‘The Voice’ Stage For Debut TV Performance Of New Single ‘Medicine’

‘The Voice’ finale wouldn’t be complete without some celebrity performances — and Kelly Clarkson brought the house down when she took the stage!

Kelly Clarkson is just weeks away from making her debut as a coach on The Voice, but to close out season 13, she visited the show as a guest. The powerhouse singer, who knows a thing or two about singing competitions, gave the debut TV performance of her new single, “Medicine,” during the show’s season 13 finale on Dec. 19. Kelly looked stunning in a black dress adorned with stars and complete with sheer sleeves, and she belted out the track as pink and purple-hued lights lit up the stage behind and below her. Seriously, this girl can do no wrong!

Earlier this season, Kelly served as an adviser to The Voice contestants during the Knockout Rounds. She worked with all four coaches — Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus — to help prepare their remaining team members for that segment of the show. Next season, she’ll sit next to Blake, Adam and Alicia Keys as a coach, so we’ll be getting to see a LOT more of her in The Voice‘s future. Considering Kelly won the OG singing show, American Idol, she definitely has a lot to bring to the table!

While this season’s finale performances are exciting, the night is really about one thing: Naming the winner of The Voice. The competition has boiled down to just four artists: Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow from Team Blake, Brooke Simpson from Team Miley, and Addison Agen from Team Adam. They each performed three times during the Dec. 18 episode in hopes of getting enough of America’s votes to win. Who will it be?!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kelly’s performance on The Voice finale?!