Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Why She Took A Time-Out During Their Date In Seattle

Selena Gomez reportedly walked out on Justin Bieber during their romantic date at Seattle’s Sugar Factory, but it’s not what you think! Here’s why she took a breather, according to a source.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, flew on a private jet for a sweet date at the Sugar Factory in Seattle, WA on Dec. 16, but a source tells E! News that Sel wasn’t here for JB’s jamming out to “Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls!

“They had drinks and ate snacks,” the source says, referring to a yummy 60 oz. virgin drink called the Ocean Blue, “And Justin busted out some moves, but Selena wasn’t feeling his boogie fever, because it brought a little more attention to them than she wanted. So she walked out.” Fair enough! And Justin apparently took the cue “and followed her out,” the site adds in the Dec. 18 report.

As we previously knew, Jelena were spotted holding hands in the Chocolate Lounge, per TMZ. Justin only left Sel’s side when he went to dance to “Buttons,” and even that isn’t bad, because it sounds like the date pretty much ended there anyway! See photos of Selena and Justin’s hottest looks since they reunited here.

Finally, it’s unclear as to whether Jelena will continue their holiday trip and spend Christmas together, but we’ll keep you posted as always.

