Johnny Manziel’s Fiancee Viciously Attacked By Her Dogs While Breaking Up Fight — Scary Pics

Johnny Manziel’s fiancee was brutally attacked by her two dogs as she tried to break up a fight between them and a third dog. Check out the grisly photo below!

Johnny Manziel, 25, and his fiancee, Instagram model Bre Tiesi, 25, had a huge scare recently when she was viciously attacked by her two dogs — she was bitten on her upper lip — as she tried to separate them from a third dog that was in their house. In addition to documenting her gruesome lip injury on her Instagram story, she let fans know there was no “foul play” involved, writing, “I have two dogs, and there was a third unfamiliar dog in my home my dogs felt threatened and attacked I went to try and separate them and ended up getting bit in the face. There was no foul play no accident no falling no nothing.” Not trusting ER doctors to treat her, Bre ended up contacting Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher, who stitched her up. Check out some of the gruesome pics of her wound below!

We reported earlier how excited we were when Johnny popped the question to Bre back in Mar. 2017 after only three months of dating. Johnny proposed to Bre at the base of the Eiffel tower with a bouquet of roses and an enormous diamond ring.

Bre’s horrifying bite mark is the newest instance in a string of recent dog attacks that have made headlines. On Oct. 21 2017, a 7-year-old boy from Boston was brutally mauled to death by two pit bulls as onlookers could only watch on in horror. Even more recently, a 22-year-old was torn to shreds by her two pit bulls as she was taking them for a walk. Thankfully for Bre, the model went on to write that Fisher said her “face would be just fine.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Bre will make a full recovery? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.