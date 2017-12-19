Gwen Stefani Super Proud Of Blake Shelton & Win Or Lose, Has Romantic Surprise Planned

Aw! Gwen Stefani is proud of her man, Blake Shelton no matter what ‘The Voice” results end up being, and even has a sweet surprise in store! Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Gwen Stefani, 48, is feeling great about her romance with Blake Shelton, 41, and is proud of him regardless of whether he wins or loses on The Voice finale. The blonde beauty has even been planning a sweet surprise for him as a way to celebrate all he’s done for the show. “Gwen is super proud that her man Blake is the coach whose won the most ever on The Voice,” a source close to Gwen shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She feels confident in his chances of winning yet again this season. Gwen has seen the countless hours Blake has dedicated to helping his artists and she feels confident that he will win yet again. However, win or lose, Gwen is planning to indulge Blake with a romantic surprise after the show and spoil him in the bedroom.” Check out some of the sweetest photos of Gwen and Blake here!

Gwen’s sentiments come at a time when Blake reportedly feels the same about his lady love and can’t wait to spend the holidays with her. The couple have been going strong for as long as we can remember and it’s no surprise Gwen feels the way she does about Blake and The Voice considering that’s where the duo got to know each other. They’ve seen each other through ups and downs on the show and it’s certainly been a bonding experience!

One memorable appearance the two had on the show happened recently when they teamed up together to sing the song “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” a song off Gwen’s new Christmas album. Their chemistry throughout the song is equal to if not stronger than their chemistry off-stage and we can’t get enough!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Gwen’s feelings for Blake? Tell us your opinions in the comments below!